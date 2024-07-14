Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 1,327,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,269 shares of company stock worth $542,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.