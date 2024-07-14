Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

