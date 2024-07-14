Uniswap Price Reaches $8.18 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $118.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00013719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00116632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

