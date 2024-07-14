Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $8.47

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.47 or 0.00013872 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $124.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00115037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.27506214 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1061 active market(s) with $109,389,695.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.