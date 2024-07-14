Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.69 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.18 or 0.00013634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $117.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00115846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.27506214 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1061 active market(s) with $109,389,695.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

