United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,174,860.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

