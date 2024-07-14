Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. 33,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Logistics

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.