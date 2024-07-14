Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $58.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

