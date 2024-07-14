USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

