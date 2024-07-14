Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Usio Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 13,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USIO has been the topic of several research reports. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USIO

Institutional Trading of Usio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.