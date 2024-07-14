VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.83. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $162.97 and a 12-month high of $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

