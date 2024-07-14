Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,114,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.47. 162,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

