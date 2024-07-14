Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $225.85. 771,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

