Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 274,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $155.11. 32,511 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

