Ventum Financial Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Ventum Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Insiders acquired 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601 over the last three months.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

