Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

