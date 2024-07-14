Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $66.43 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,246.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.96 or 0.00618744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00114458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00260306 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

