Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after purchasing an additional 424,564 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

