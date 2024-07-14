Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,808,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.