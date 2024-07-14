Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $230.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

