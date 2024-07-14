Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VZLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

In related news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.