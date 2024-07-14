Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $11,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.