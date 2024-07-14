Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
