Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.70 on July 31st

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

WSO stock opened at $492.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $502.00.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

