Waystar Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WAY) Quiet Period Set To End on July 17th

Waystar’s (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Waystar had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $967,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.50. During Waystar’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

