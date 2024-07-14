WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 7,288 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI remained flat at $52.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $53.01.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

