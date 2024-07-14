WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 669,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

