WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in S&P Global by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after acquiring an additional 294,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.32. 1,355,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $481.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.