WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.