WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,081,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $66.21. 1,402,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,773. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.