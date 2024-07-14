WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 460.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $214.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

