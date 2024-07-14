WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,868. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.