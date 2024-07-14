WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $132.94 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

