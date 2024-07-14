WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.49. The stock had a trading volume of 578,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average is $247.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

