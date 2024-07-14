WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,500. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

