WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

