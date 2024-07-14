WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

TXN traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. 3,683,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.