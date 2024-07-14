WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 9.46% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

HEQT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 31,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.