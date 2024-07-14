Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $43.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $44.11. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $191.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $48.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $46.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $48.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $51.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $53.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $200.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,748.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,706.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,594.30. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

