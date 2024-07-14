Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.