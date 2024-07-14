Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.75.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

