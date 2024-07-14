Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

