William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.