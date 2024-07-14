Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $97.50 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $73.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.3 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,060,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,439.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

