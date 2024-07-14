WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

