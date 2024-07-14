Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

