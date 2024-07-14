Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $29.52.
About Wilmar International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.