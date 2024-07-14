Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

WMG stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

