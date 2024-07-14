Wrapped BNB Price Up 14.2% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $547.91 or 0.00888204 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $867.26 million and $95.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

