Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $744,126.90

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $85.72 million and approximately $744,126.90 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 924,564,723 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 924,604,673.7337468. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09167369 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $656,575.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

