Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
