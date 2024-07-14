Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.